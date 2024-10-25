CONCERNED residents say they are "heartbroken" by damage caused to Walton's iconic pier by heavy seas, but the venue says repairs will be carried out.
The tourist attraction boasts a huge indoor amusement complex with arcades, climbing walls, bowling and other activities.
But outside the far end of the pier has missing planks and some areas are fenced off to the public.
Walton resident Susan Coldwell, 57, said she was "heartbroken" after her walk on the pier on Sunday (October 20).
She said: "I spoke to a fishermen who witnessed the waves literally wash away some of the boards.
"I could see the decay and dilapidation, and realised with a heavy heart this could be the last time I even set foot on this iconic structure.
"Our pier is such a huge part of Walton’s identity and its memories are woven into the childhood of so many.
"As a child I would look down at the sea between the boards as I walked with my uncle to fish at the end. Today there are huge gaps freshly created and dangerous now to whoever walks there."
Susan said the 2,610 ft pier - the third longest in the UK - needs to be be protected for generations to come.
She said: "We are the gatekeepers for our children and future generations.
"I just don’t feel it’s time for our pier to be washed away yet - she still has so much potential.
"She just needs a lot of love. She's the heart and soul of our community."
Walton councillor Ann Oxley said residents have contacted her about the pier.
She said: "I have had a number of residents contact me regarding the condition of the pier.
"The pier is an iconic part of Walton. I will be trying to get an update from the owner regarding the residents' concerns.
"Whilst investment has taken place on the inside, I hope the owner will take on board the feedback from residents and ensure residents and visitors can use the outside parts of the pier."
A spokesman for Walton Pier said there is an ongoing plan for repairs to be carried out.
He said: "The wood planks on the pier do get pushed up or damaged by rough seas from time to time. These get repaired as soon as possible.
"We have an ongoing plan for wood repairs. There are many planks and this is an ongoing part of our maintenance."
