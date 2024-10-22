An 18-year-old man who was arrested in the county yesterday is now in police custody in West Yorkshire.

The arrest comes after a staff member at an Esso petrol station in Normanton was hit by a car.

The worker had come out of the shop in Castleford Road to stop the driver of a black Audi leaving without paying for their fuel at 2.22am on Sunday.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A second man has also been arrested today by police. The 31-year-old man was arrested in London and is in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information who could help the ongoing enquiries into this incident to contact Wakefield District CID at westyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571263.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.