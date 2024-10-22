After years of trying fad diets, Keith Sampson was resigned to being overweight for ever until he overheard someone talking about Slimming World.

Keith made the decision to join Clacton Slimming World group in May 2023 and has now lost 6st - going from 19 stone 11lbs to (125.6kg) to 13stone 10.5lbs (87.3kg).

Health - Keith Sampson, 60, had health problems including sleep apnoea due to his weight (Image: Submitted) Keith, who turned 60 on Sunday, has kept off the weight by following Slimming World’s ‘Slim for life’ programme which focuses on building long-term healthy habits and a 'food optimising' plan.

He was originally sceptical about Slimming World's food optimising plan and wasn’t sure it was going to work for him.

However, Keith embraced it fully and quickly started seeing results.

His favourite meals are now overnight oats and chicken balti biryani for dinner.

Resigned - Before joining Slimming World Keith Sampson thought he would be overweight for the rest of his life (Image: Submitted) Keith also suffered from high blood pressure, acid reflux and undiagnosed sleep apnoea.

His blood pressure has now returned to normal and he can sleep all night without waking.

Keith also embraced ‘Body Magic’, which is Slimming World’s physical activity programme, and can now walk 12 miles, as well as cycling 36 miles regularly and even joining a park run.

Active - Keith Sampson now walks and cycles in an active lifestyle (Image: Submitted)

Tracy Lynn Harrison, whose group Keith attends in Clacton, said: “Keith is a true inspiration in group and has taken Body Magic to the next level.

“He has also recommended many friends to join our group”.

Jackie Harris, who is the team developer for the Tendring area, said: “With obesity becoming such a big issue across the UK and all the recent headlines regarding weight loss injections and bariatric surgery, it’s more important than ever that we shout from the rooftops that you can still lose weight without medical intervention and keep it off for life at Slimming World.

“We don’t just help with the food, we have over 55 years of experience in the psychology and mindset changes that are also needed to lose weight and stay slim for life.”