The series was released on Disney's streaming platform on Friday and has already garnered "universal acclaim" being assigned a score of 84 out of 100 by Metacritic and being described as the most entertaining thing on TV by The Telegraph.

Based on Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel of the same name, the show follows a rivalry between two powerful men finally coming to a head in 1980s England.

Undated handout photo issued by Disney+ of David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in new drama Rivals (Image: Disney+ / PA Wire)

Surprising Essex links to star Alex Hassell

The plot of Rivals involves wealthy, posh folk involved in the independent TV industry, and boasts an impressive cast that includes David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson.

It also stars Alex Hassell, who plays one of the main "rivals" and fictional Rutshire county's most powerful men, Rupert Campbell-Black, and has featured in hit shows including The Boys and His Dark Materials.

Hassell grew up in Southend, born in Leigh to a vicar as the youngest of four.

The 44-year-old actor has been a long-time patron of the city's leading homelessness charity Harp alongside his wife Emma King. He supported the charity's Christmas appeal last year with a video message and visited The Bradbury Centre at the start of 2018.

He also attended Moulsham High School in Chelmsford before going on to study acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama in north London.