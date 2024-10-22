A POLICE officer single-handedly arrested two men after giving chase to an allegedly stolen car.
The officer was on routine patrol on Monday afternoon of (October 21) when he spotted a car believed to cloned, in Crown Lane, Weeley.
The policeman activated his blue lights to signal the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped off, sparking a short pursuit followed.
The vehicle only came to a stop after driving into a field and rolling over.
The two men tried to run off across the field and the officer gave chase.
He successfully detained the pair in the field before other officers arrived.
Both men were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.
Supt Philip Stinger said: “Each and every day I see determination and grit from my officers in the pursuit of upholding the law, keeping people safe and catching criminals, and this was a great example of their work.
“Faced with two suspects, who could have believed that they had a chance to evade arrest, my solo officer didn’t give up and has shown the public what we can do.
“As a force, we’re working hard to identify and target stolen cars and cloned cars because of the devastating impact of this crime on day-to-day lives and businesses.
“It isn’t and won’t be accepted that car crime is a victimless crime. It isn’t and we will do all we can with colleagues from across the force to stop it.”
The 47-year-old driver, who sustained a minor head injury, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
He was also arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance.
The 18-year-old passenger was arrested in connection with an offensive weapon incident in August.
Both the driver and passenger were also arrested on suspicion of a theft of petrol earlier this month in the Clacton area.
