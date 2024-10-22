The officer was on routine patrol on Monday afternoon of (October 21) when he spotted a car believed to cloned, in Crown Lane, Weeley.

The policeman activated his blue lights to signal the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped off, sparking a short pursuit followed.

The vehicle only came to a stop after driving into a field and rolling over.

The two men tried to run off across the field and the officer gave chase.

Vehicle - the stolen car in the Weeley field (Image: Essex Police)

He successfully detained the pair in the field before other officers arrived.

Both men were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.



Supt Philip Stinger said: “Each and every day I see determination and grit from my officers in the pursuit of upholding the law, keeping people safe and catching criminals, and this was a great example of their work.

“Faced with two suspects, who could have believed that they had a chance to evade arrest, my solo officer didn’t give up and has shown the public what we can do.

“As a force, we’re working hard to identify and target stolen cars and cloned cars because of the devastating impact of this crime on day-to-day lives and businesses.

“It isn’t and won’t be accepted that car crime is a victimless crime. It isn’t and we will do all we can with colleagues from across the force to stop it.”

The 47-year-old driver, who sustained a minor head injury, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was also arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The 18-year-old passenger was arrested in connection with an offensive weapon incident in August.

Both the driver and passenger were also arrested on suspicion of a theft of petrol earlier this month in the Clacton area.