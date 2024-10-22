Clacton and Frinton Gazette
A12 closed and emergency services on scene after serious crash

A12 Kelvedon crash sees emergency services on scene

By Claudia Bradley

  • Traffic is building along the A12 Colchester-bound at Kelvedon
  • Crash reportedly involves three vehicles
  • The road has been closed due to the incident
  • Emergency services on scene

