The attraction won the award as part of an ongoing campaign to raise the profile of safety and health in the amusements industry.

Managing director Billy Ball travelled to Blackpool with some team members to receive the award.

Mr Ball was presented with a trophy by Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme general manager Carl Hagemann.

Mr Ball said: “We felt honoured to receive the award and thank Carl and ADIPS for their support in helping us progress our ambitions in this very important aspect of our business.

“It has been a pleasure to work more closely with them over the last year to ensure that we continually improve our safety standards.

“I’ve always felt that ADIPS is a good scheme which serves the needs of our industry very well.”

Mr Ball, commercial manager Karl Zabroski and technical services manager Alex Lester got the opportunity to have a look behind the scenes at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort while they were at the conference.

Mr Ball said: “It was also a chance to experience the various food and drinks offerings, discover what other seaside resorts are doing and consider what we could bring back to the pier."

Mr Hagemann said it had been evident from engaging with the pier’s team on inspections and training that it was an example of an organisation that took safety very seriously.

He said: “It’s a family-run firm and there is a clear and very healthy, positive safety culture. We were delighted to present the Safety Award for Pursuit of Excellence to such a deserving recipient."

The pier has also won the Hospitality and Visitor Attraction category in the Tendring4Growth Business Awards and the Muddy Stilettos Best Family Attraction in Essex award.