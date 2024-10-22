MOTORISTS on the A12 are experiencing delays due to serious crash.
The Colchester-bound carriageway is blocked between Junction 23 for Kelvedon South and Junction 24 for Kelvedon North.
It is being reported it is involving "three vehicles".
Traffic is now at a "standstill", drivers have told the Gazette, with debris in the road.
AA maps are showing the traffic on the road around Kelvedon is very slow, with two miles of tailbacks reported.
Emergency services are reportedly on their way to the incident.
One driver caught in the traffic said they have seen multiple ambulances, police vehicles and fire engines heading to the scene.
All emergency services have been contacted for comment.
More as we get it.
Follow our live blog here.
