Nine-year-old Oscar Gilmore, from Clacton, is pulling on his running shoes after being inspired by Tendring Police's Christmas Tree Appeal.

The campaign helps ensure Christmas presents go to children who would otherwise go without.

Oscar has pledged to run 100km over the month to raise money for the heart-warming cause.

The Christmas Tree Appeal is now in its fifth year and has brought joy to hundreds of families in the area.

For Oscar, a pupil at Engaines Primary School in Little Clacton, it is a cause that is close to home.

He said: "To begin with I used to save my pocket money to buy a gift for the appeal but this year I really had to do more.

"I have decided to run 100km over the month of October to try and raise funds to help buy more gifts."

"Please help me reach my target and spread a little joy to those less fortunate this Christmas."

Mum Nikki Gilmore, 37, who is organising the fundraiser, is proud of her son's dedication.

She said "He has currently run 67.3km. Myself and Oscar’s dad are so extremely proud of him."

Oscar’s GoFundMe campaign has already smashed its £500 target, raising an impressive £1,326 to date.

The funds will go directly towards buying Christmas presents for children in need across the district, spreading festive joy to families who may be struggling during the holiday season.

Oscar is determined to complete his 100km run and is calling on the community for further support.

To support Oscar’s Christmas Appeal, donations can be made on his GoFundMe page.