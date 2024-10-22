The family of Lord Hanningfield has confirmed with “immense sadness” that he passed away on Sunday.

Known for his passionate commitment to public service, Lord Hanningfield served as Leader of Essex County Council from 2000 to 2010.

He spearheaded numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including the nationally recognized scheme to reopen post offices and the creation of the Bank of Essex, a financial institution aimed at supporting local businesses.

Throughout his career, Lord Hanningfield held a number of senior national positions, contributing significantly to local government.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the future of local governance in the UK, including helping to create the Local Government Association, where he served as Deputy Chair from 1997 to 2001.

His service to public life was recognized in 1998 when he was ennobled and entered the House of Lords, continuing to champion the needs of Essex on a national stage.

Lord Hanningfield’s family described him as a figure of “drive, determination, and single-mindedness” whose commitment to improving the lives of others defined his career.

He was born in Chelmsford on September 16, 1940 and attended King Edward VI Grammar School.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with immense sadness that we must announce the passing on October 20, 2024 of Lord Hanningfield.

“Lord Hanningfield, Paul, was a much-loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was passionate about helping others and utterly committed to the people and communities of Essex. He championed Essex both locally and nationally, including during his time in the House of Lords.

“His time as leader of Essex County Council saw the authority undertake ground-breaking initiatives to support Essex including the nationally recognised scheme to reopen post offices and the creation of the Bank of Essex, supporting the county’s businesses.

“He was a consequently figure with drive, determination and single mindedness that ran through everything that he did.

“He will be sadly missed by all those that knew him.”