Organised by the Frinton Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with festive delights for the whole family.

The children will be thrilled with free rides, while the rest of the family can enjoy a variety of live entertainment across three stages.

The line-up includes performances by the Oompah Dee Doo band, the Essex Caledonian Pipe Band, and the wonderful Harmonettes, along with magicians, choirs, dance groups, and many other festive entertainers to spread cheer throughout the evening.

A highlight of the event is the grand arrival of Father Christmas, who will make a stylish entrance, assisted by Buddy the Elf.

Together, they will welcome children to the Christmas Grotto, where each child will receive a free gift.

In addition to the entertainment, The Avenue will be bustling with food and charity stalls, offering a variety of treats and festive fun for all attendees.

Each year, the Late Night Christmas Festival is generously funded by members of the Frinton Chamber of Commerce, along with the support of sponsors from the local community.

However, this year YOU can be part of the magic by becoming a sponsor!

Donations are welcomed through the "Go Fund Me" page, which can be found on the "Frinton on Sea Events" Facebook page, or by simply scanning the QR code available at the event and in local shops.

Wendy Ann Simon, event organiser, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Frinton community together for what is set to be our biggest Christmas festival yet.

"This event is all about spreading joy, supporting local businesses, and creating lasting memories for families.

"We couldn’t do it without the incredible support from our sponsors and the community, and we’re excited to see everyone come together to make this year’s event truly special.”

The event takes place on 7 December, from 4pm to 8pm and entry is free.