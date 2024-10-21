Short Retreats, a holiday let cleaning business, is through to the finals of the Domestic Cleaning Industry Awards 2024.

The company provides maintenance, laundry, linen hire and other services.

A Short Retreats spokesman said: "We've made the final four for the best holiday let cleaning business, but we need your public vote to bring the trophy back to Essex.

"We have been showing our team's dedication and hard work, providing guest turnovers and going the extra mile to ensure guests and owners are 100 per cent satisfied with our service.

"In the two years that we have been trading we have provided a huge amount of changeovers and we have been recognised for our professionalism and five-star reviews.

"To even be shortlisted for such a recognised industry award... I am super proud.

"We're so grateful to have made it this far but how amazing would it be for Short Retreats to be award winners?"

Voting closes on November 3 at midnight.

To vote go to https://bit.ly/dcbnawardsvote.