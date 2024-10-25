Two Tendring establishments have been given updated food hygiene ratings. 

The ratings are based on the latest inspections by hygiene teams and correct as of October 21.

Sun Tong, in Old Road, Clacton, was given a score of two stars

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary.

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory.

Manningtree Grill and Pizza, in Station Road, Manningtree, was given three stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory.

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory.