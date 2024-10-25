The ratings are based on the latest inspections by hygiene teams and correct as of October 21.

Sun Tong, in Old Road, Clacton, was given a score of two stars

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary.

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory.

Manningtree Grill and Pizza, in Station Road, Manningtree, was given three stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory.

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory.