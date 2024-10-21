Two displays will take place on November 5, one low-level display at 5.30pm and the main display at 8pm.

It will be the tenth fireworks event of the 2024 programme.

Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said: “We normally hold the event on the closest Saturday to November 5 but we have decided to go for the big day itself.

“As it is a school night we have brought it forward so hopefully all can enjoy the fun. We are also sticking with two displays to ensure that those who cannot deal with loud noise don’t miss out.”

There is also a special half price Big Day Out band available online at £14.99 for the evening, which must be bought by November 4. It will be full price on the day and rides will open until 9pm.

Before that the attraction has lined-up a "seriously spooktacular" family-friendly Halloween festival for half term.

The nine-day festival runs from October 26 to November 3, with a number of exciting new features added this year.

The ever popular pumpkin patch and Misery Mansion will return along with a thrilling journey on the Ghost Train: 4D in Jurassic Pier.

There will be a Creepy Crawly Cabin where there is a chance to get close up with all types of critters, including giant millipedes, thorny stick insects, giant African land snails and hissing cockroaches.

There will also be a live stage show with Sidney, the pier’s mascot.

Another new attraction will be Pierella the witch in her story-telling tent.

Mr Brown said: “Work is taking place to transform the pier ready for the weekend.

“There will be plenty of activities for all ages and we have ordered hundreds of pumpkins which children can carve out to create their own masterpiece to take home.”

One deal on offer is the Frightfully Fun Band which costs £19.99 booked online before your visit, or £24.99 on the day.