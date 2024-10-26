TENDRING police has revealed its September statistics of what officers have been dealing with.
The monthly infographic provides a snapshot of what officers have dealt with.
During September, officers helped to find 70 people who were reported missing.
They responded to 31 mental-health related incidents.
Police investigated 95 reports of antisocial behaviour and attended 51 road traffic collisions.
They also investigated 383 reports of domestic violence.
Officers solved 106 crimes and stopped and searched 66 people in the Tendring district to make sure they were not carrying anything which could harm themselves or others.
