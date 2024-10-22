Organised by Dale Ward and Karl Fuller, the Clacton Seafront 10k saw beginners and experienced runners racing along the seafront on Sunday (October 20).

The event saw more than 400 participants taking on the challenge in the wind and rain.

Thanks to running, Dale and Karl have found a new sense of community, which they wanted to share with like-minded people in the area while being active.

Anyone interested in joining the Clacton Seafront Runners on a regular basis can message them at clactonseafrontrunners@gmail.com.