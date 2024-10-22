HUNDREDS of runners took over Clacton's promenade to highlight mental health issues.
Organised by Dale Ward and Karl Fuller, the Clacton Seafront 10k saw beginners and experienced runners racing along the seafront on Sunday (October 20).
The event saw more than 400 participants taking on the challenge in the wind and rain.
Thanks to running, Dale and Karl have found a new sense of community, which they wanted to share with like-minded people in the area while being active.
Anyone interested in joining the Clacton Seafront Runners on a regular basis can message them at clactonseafrontrunners@gmail.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here