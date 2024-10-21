The video – which was captured by Ring Spotlight Cam Wired – shows a cat not quite landing after attempting a ‘superhero’ jump.

The black cat can be seen up precariously hanging from the edge before using all its strength to unsuccessfully swing itself back up to safety.

Paul from Essex captured the amusing moment on his Ring Spotlight Cam Wired that was set up in his garden.

He said: “This is not my cat but a frequent visitor to my garden.

“It was absolutely fine after its little escapade and continues coming to my garden. As for my reaction, I felt a bit sorry for him/her, it looked a bit embarrassed, especially when it looked at the camera.”

