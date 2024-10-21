Train services in North Essex are disrupted this morning due to a level crossing problem.
Greater Anglia has informed travellers about issues between Hythe, Colchester, and Thorpe-Le-Soken.
The issues have been caused by a fault with barriers at a level crossing at Great Bentley and services running through this station may be delayed or revised.
Disruptions are expected to continue until further notice.
