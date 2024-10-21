Traffic has come to a halt on the M25 between Junction 5 at Sevenoaks and Junction 6 at Godstone and Caterham following a serious incident.

National Highways reported a heavy goods vehicle fire at around 11pm, which has affected traffic both ways.

It also closed the M26 westbound between Junction 2 and the M25/A21.

Fire - A serious fire on the M25 brought traffic to a halt (Image: National Highways)

The closures continued throughout the early hours of this morning and the anticlockwise carriageway has been opened shortly after 3am.

The fire has since been extinguished, however, the road will need to be resurfaced.

In a statement, National Highways said: “The clockwise carriageway is likely to remain closed throughout the day as specialist recovery will be required and the carriageway will likely need to be resurfaced.

“Emergency services including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue attended the scene.

“National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors remain in attendance assisting with traffic management.”

Road users are advised to avoid the area still, as both directions are still experiencing delays of 45 minutes.

Motorists travelling clockwise should follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.