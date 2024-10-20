Jet2 has responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers looking to enjoy a festive getaway this winter, by expanding its network with the launch of Christmas market packages to Bratislava.

The addition of this new Christmas market destination gives customers the opportunity to enjoy a winter break to a new country in the Jet2 network – Slovakia.

Christmas market packages have gone on sale to Bratislava from Stansted Airport from November 22 to January 6.

Flights will operate to Vienna Airport, with twice weekly services on Monday and Friday available from Stansted Airport during this time. From there, customers will take a quick hop over the border where they will then have the bright lights of Bratislava to explore as they wish.

Customers travelling to Bratislava via Vienna Airport with Jet2 will be able to choose from a selection of 4-star hotels located in the heart of the city, giving them the chance to explore all that this charming destination has to offer.

Considered a hidden gem, Bratislava is nestled along the Danube River, bordered by Austria and Hungary, and offers scenic landscapes, culture and history and traditional cuisine.

It is the ideal choice for those who want the buzz of a capital city, and when it comes to culture and sightseeing, Bratislava packs a real punch, with museums, castles, theatres and more to uncover.

Magical markets come to town over the Christmas period too, so holidaymakers can get their festive fix and then some. ​

In total, three Jet2 Christmas market destinations are now available to book from Stansted Airport – Prague, Vienna and Bratislava for this winter.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Christmas market breaks are continuing to grow in popularity, so we are delighted to be going on sale with a brand-new festive destination for winter 24/25 from Stansted Airport.

“Bratislava is a fantastic destination, and we are expecting these new Christmas market packages with Jet2CityBreaks to be very popular with both customers and independent travel agents.

“We are always listening and reacting to feedback from holidaymakers, and this latest expansion of our Christmas markets programme from Stansted Airport is just another example of that.

“With the addition of Bratislava to our Christmas markets programme for Winter 24/25 from Stansted Airport, customers are spoiled for choice when it comes to experiencing a European Christmas market this season.”

For further information visit jet2holidays.com/city-breaks/christmas-markets.