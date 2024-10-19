Three people have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash involving three vehicles in Essex.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious crash in Goldings Hill, Loughton, at around 11.50pm on Friday October 18.
The road was closed whilst enquiries were carried out by police and to allow a Ford Fiesta and a Ford T-Roc to be recovered.
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain.
The road was reopened shortly after 6.30am on Saturday.
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.
"Please quote incident 1428 of October 18 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."
