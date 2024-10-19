A man has been charged by detectives investigating the death of Kieran Shepherd in Chelmsford.
Harrison Carpenter, 19, of Ben Wilson Link, Springfield, Chelmsford appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' court in Saturday October 19 to answer a murder charge.
Carpenter will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday October 21.
The charge comes as part of the investigation into the death of Kieran Shepherd who was assaulted in Meadgate Avenue at about 12.30pm on Tuesday October 15 and, sadly, died at the scene.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 18 October remain in police custody.
