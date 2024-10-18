Kieran Shepherd, 30 died after an alleged assault in Meadgate Avenue at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

His family shared a heartfelt tribute, saying: "Hhis loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, he will be forever in our hearts."

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Friday, Essex Police have confirmed.

A 19-year-old man from Chelmsford remains in custody following his arrest on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

Det Insp Lydia George said: “These arrests are the result of hundreds of officer hours since Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank every member of the public who has contacted us with information about this incident too. All this plays a part in securing justice for Kieran.

“Our enquiries will continue while these three men are held in custody.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to get in touch with police, quoting incident 469 of Tuesday, October 15.