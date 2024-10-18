In the past 12 months officers at Essex Police have made 1,354 arrests for shop theft offences in Essex, secured 2,443 charges and solved 593 more offences compared with the previous year.

Sergeant Christian Denning says: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It affects a store’s bottom line and may cause them to increase prices for customers, while offenders can also be violent and abusive to staff and customers.

“Through our Open For Business, Closed For Crime campaign we encourage retailers to report shop theft, assaults on staff and anti-social behaviour to us and provide us with CCTV footage and witness statements.

“This evidence is vital to help us to build strong cases. Where it is provided, offenders often have no choice but to admit their crimes in court.

“And the information provided also helps us to identify emerging crime trends and to adapt and target our crime prevention tactics.

“No-one should be afraid to go to work and we want to make our high streets, corner shops and retail parks safer places for everyone to work in and visit.”

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, agrees it is critical for retailers to work with police to compile strong evidence and ensure offenders face justice.

She said: “Essex Chambers of Commerce is pleased to have been able to work with Essex Police and several large retailers over a number of years to help raise awareness and develop strategies to combat a problem which is not victimless – as it is sometimes portrayed – but can have serious effects on shop staff and shoppers.”

The force is taking small thefts seriously, in order to support all businesses.

Mr Denning said: “Where we have the evidence, we will seek to prosecute, whatever the value of the theft. Small thefts do add up into sums which businesses cannot afford to lose.

“But we also want to divert people from offending and that’s where banning orders and treatment requirements come into play. It’s giving people a chance to change their behaviour and alter the course of their lives.”