AN annual event where people can gather to remember loved ones will take place in Frinton.
St Helena Hospice will be holding the Light Up A Life event on December 1, from 3pm to 6pm.
The Triangle Shopping Centre's Christmas tree will be lit up to remember family and friends who have died.
The remembrance service will start at 4pm, with the Christmas tree being lit at about 5pm.
A hospice spokesman said: "You can join us to reflect and remember at this poignant time of year, regardless of how or where your loved one died.
"Our Light Up A Life events will include carols performed by the Salvation Army as the lights are turned on, on the Christmas tree, refreshments, a small selection of stalls, and some words of reflection from Tim Leeson, the spiritual lead at St Helena Hospice."
For more information and to book tickets go to https://bit.ly/4f8FmI4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here