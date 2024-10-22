St Helena Hospice will be holding the Light Up A Life event on December 1, from 3pm to 6pm.

The Triangle Shopping Centre's Christmas tree will be lit up to remember family and friends who have died.

The remembrance service will start at 4pm, with the Christmas tree being lit at about 5pm.

A hospice spokesman said: "You can join us to reflect and remember at this poignant time of year, regardless of how or where your loved one died.

"Our Light Up A Life events will include carols performed by the Salvation Army as the lights are turned on, on the Christmas tree, refreshments, a small selection of stalls, and some words of reflection from Tim Leeson, the spiritual lead at St Helena Hospice."

For more information and to book tickets go to https://bit.ly/4f8FmI4.

