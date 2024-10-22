Elaine Thomson, 80, was travelling down Walton Road, in Kirby-le-Soken, when a hole in the path caused her mobility scooter to tip over into the road.

Mrs Thomson's leg was trapped under the scooter and she was almost hit by a car while she was laying in the road.

​She was stuck there until passers-by released her.

Injured - Elaine Thomson on her mobility scooter (Image: Richard Everett)

Elaine suffered non-life threatening head injuries but has been left mentally scarred.

She said: “How can it be like this? In a village like Kirby-le-Soken, elderly people are vulnerable. This hole in the footway needs fixing.”

Husband Brian, 85, said “My wife has been affected badly by this. She is frightened to go out alone anymore.

"She has had to get another scooter with much bigger wheels to cope.”

Dangerous - the pavement defect (Image: Richard Everett) The incident and footpath have since been reported to Essex County Council.

Frinton councillor Richard Everett said: “I wish Essex County council would deal with these issues instead of just coming back with tired old excuses.”

Elizabeth Chamberlain, of the Kirby Reform team, added: “Essex Highways - Please make this safe before there is a fatality here

"The incident that could so easily have been fatal but it makes no difference to Highways who only see pavement defects as low priority."

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “We are sorry to hear about this woman’s fall and wish her a full recovery.

“All defects reported to us are assessed by an inspector, so we encourage members of the public to let us know about any issues through our online Tell Us webpage at www.essexhighways.org/tell-us.

“We also conduct monthly street safety inspections to ensure we address the roads and pavements most in need of repair.”