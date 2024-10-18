Police were called to reports a man was assaulted in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of those attending, the 30-year-old, who police have now named as Kieran Shepherd, died at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched.

Paying tribute to him today, in a statement, Kieran’s family said: “Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father, his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, he will be forever in our hearts.

“Our family asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Wednesday.

Essex Police has been granted a warrant of further detention while he is questioned by detectives, and their enquiries continue.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Since the incident, officers have built a timeline of events, reviewed hours of CCTV, conducted house-to-house enquiries, and carried out phone and vehicle checks to establish the clearest possible picture of what happened.

"We are continuing to urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us."

A Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) for this investigation is open for the public to share information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R23-PO2.

If calling 101, quote incident 469 of Tuesday October 15 with any information.