More than 20 students from the Dance House Academy, CCT Studios and Signature Dance Academy will be joining the production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The professional pantomime, by Shone Productions, is on at the Tendring Council-run theatre from December 7-29.

Council cabinet arts boss Gary Scott said: “Tendring has a wealth of fantastic dance schools and talented young performers, and I’m delighted that some of them will be taking to the stage at this year’s Princes Theatre pantomime.

“Raising aspirations for young people in our district and creating opportunities runs through everything we do, so it will be wonderful to see local youngsters get the chance to join a professional panto cast.

“This year’s pantomime is really shaping up to be a great production and will include a visual spectacle like no other, including 3D glasses being handed to the audience for special sections of the show.

“Tickets for all performances are on sale now and I’d encourage everybody to book theirs now for a show that will be packed with fun for all of the family.”

The title role is played by Ellis Lloyd, while acclaimed Clacton magician Danny Lee Grew returns to his hometown in the role of Muddles.

There will also be a special guest appearance via pre-recorded video by CBBC’s Hacker T Dog as the Magic Mirror.

There will also be a series of special performances for pantomime fans to enjoy, including a preview performance on December 7, with all tickets priced £15, a special relaxed performance on December 19, at 6pm, and a British Sign Language performance on December 15, at 3.30pm.

The young dancers will not be involved in the one-off, adults-only show on December 28, at 8pm.

Tickets for the show are available now from the Princes Theatre website at www.princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.

TDH Academy will perform on December 7 at 1pm, December 10 at 10.30am, December 13 at 10.30am, December 15 at 11am, December 19 at 6pm, December 21 at 1pm, December 22 at 11am, December 23 at 3.30pm, December 27 at 6pm and December 29 at 3.30pm.

CCT Studios will perform on December 8 at 11am, December 12 at 10.30am, December 14 at 5.30pm, December 15 at 3.30pm, December 18 at 10.30am, December21 at 5.30pm, December 23 at 11am, December 24 at 3.30pm, December 26 at 2pm and December 28 at 1pm.

Signature Dance Academy will perform on December 7 at 5.30pm, December 8 at 3.30pm, December 11 at 10.30am, December 14 at 1pm, December 17 at 10.30am, December 19 at 10.30am, December 20 at 6pm, December 22 at 3.30pm, December 24 at 11am, December 27 at 2pm and December 29 at 11am.