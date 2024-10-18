PC Thomas White, 30, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 21, 2024, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), relating to the officer’s use of force on the child.

This comes after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The investigation relates to an incident in Basildon on March 27, 2024, when a child was arrested by PC White.

During the arrest it is alleged that the officer used PAVA spray on the child, and then later at hospital it is alleged that excessive force was used by the officer when he struck the child with his knee and put his hands around their throat.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in April 2024.

After concluding its investigation in August 2024, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge of ABH.

