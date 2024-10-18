Known only as Mrs B, she matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on September 18, landing a £1million prize.

The Essex woman, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, plans to use her newfound wealth to go on a holiday.

She joins over eight million players who win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at the National Lottery, said: "Wow, this is wonderful news for Mrs B, who has become a millionaire overnight.

"We hope she enjoys her holiday. Huge congratulations."

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or visiting national-lottery.co.uk.

Tickets can also be purchased and checked in retail stores.

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked automatically, and you receive an email notification if you win a prize.

Retail tickets can also be scanned on the app to check if you're a winner.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

With more than 690,000 grants made across the UK, this money supports everything from the arts to the sports sectors, from local charities making a difference where you live to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.