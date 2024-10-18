Neighbours living in Kale Road described hearing “screaming and shouting” close to a home this afternoon and claim a woman was “seriously injured” during the incident.

An air ambulance landed in Villa Park, Benfleet, at roughly 3pm and residents described seeing dozens of police officers, including armed officers, and emergency services swarming the area as the incident unfolded.

Residents living in Kale Road told the Echo that emergency services remained on the street for more than five hours before going door-to-door asking for CCTV and making enquires.

Cordon - The scene in Benfleet (Image: Newsquest)

A cordon surrounding a number of homes on Kale Road and a path which leads to Clarence Road and a small woodland area remained in place as the Echo went to print yesterday evening.

One nearby neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “One of the residents went out for a walk along the path and as she was entering the path she could hear screaming and swearing and could see people shifting the fence that was surrounding the field at the end of Kale Road.”

Another added: “There was a lady found in a bad way. Not ordinary ambulances, extra large, emergency type ambulances, they were there for ages”

A resident, who lived close to the incident, said: “A guy came round and said there’d been an incident and asked if I had any cameras on the property.

“My wife was here and she saw all of the armed police turning up.”

Essex Police was unable to confirm specific details of the incident to the Echo but confirmed there was a “serious incident”.

This evening, a spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are at the scene of a serious incident in Kale Road, Benfleet.

“Officers are in the area conducting enquiries.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and we believe there is no threat to the wider community.

“Thank you for your patience while we carry out our work.”