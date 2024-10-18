Alan Slawson, 76, and his 75-year-old wife Sandra were hit with an eviction notice and ordered to leave their Thorney Bay Village home at the end of April.

Despite launching a legal fight in a bid to stay, the couple have revealed they will move out this weekend after Castle Point Council found them a new home on Canvey.

Overjoyed - Alan and Sandra Slawson (Image: Alan Slawson)

Alan is suffering with prostate cancer, and recently had a stroke as well as having glaucoma in one eye, while Sandra suffers with type-2 diabetes, osteoarthritis in the knees and issues related to high blood pressure.

The couple’s biggest fear was that they would be placed in inadequate living conditions for their complex medical conditions.

However they were overjoyed when the council reached out last week to offer them a new home in sheltered accommodation.

Alan said: “This is a great resolution. We have been down to see the place.

“It is a very stressful situation, but we are glad we have somewhere to move to and with this being offered by the council, we are hoping it will be forever.

“We haven’t got to worry about moving out in two or three years, this will be our last move. We will be there until out dying days and we are happy about it as the place is so nice.

“We had doubts at first because I have seen sheltered accommodation in Laindon. Some are small but this one is great, it has a good lounge, a nice-sized bedroom and a wet-room, which is good.

“It is an upgrade, and we have so much storage space.”

Alan has written to the court to inform them he won’t be attending an upcoming hearing due to the offer from Castle Point Council.

He added: “I will be upset to say goodbye. We have been here for 15 years. We have got to know everybody here, all the staff in the offices and the kitchen.

“Now there are not even 15 caravans, there were around 50 to 60.”