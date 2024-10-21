All properties in Britain receive an energy efficiency rating when they are sold or rented, from A down to G.

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows only 31 per cent of private rental properties with a rating in Tendring were rated C or above in the year to March.

The average rating of all eligible private rental properties in the area was 64 out of 100, equivalent to band D.

Across England, 44 per cent of private rental properties made the top three grades.

The Government says landlords must get all properties to at least an EPC rating of C by 2030, while currently they must have an EPC rating of E or higher.

Of eligible properties in Tendring, 30 per cent of privately-owned homes and 57 per cent of social rented properties were rated as band C or above.

Across all properties with a rating in the area, the average rating was 66, which is equivalent to band D.

This was slightly lower than the average rating across the East of England, which was 69, and lower than the national average, which was 68.

Peter Smith, director of policy at fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, said many households have been badly affected by the ongoing energy crisis because their homes have poor energy efficiency.

He said: "For households on the lowest incomes, having to spend more on simply staying warm is having a huge impact.

"The Government’s Warm Homes Plan must commit significant funds to energy efficiency schemes to make homes warmer, starting with the worst first."

He said renters have endured the worst energy efficiency conditions for many years, and urged the Government to raise minimum standards quickly so "tenants will stop having to live in draughty, hard to heat homes".