Frinton Chamber of Commerce holds a large festival with live music, free rides and entertainment, and 450 presents for children.

This year, organisers are looking to the public for donations so the event can go ahead at the same standard as previous years.

Laura Clark, one of the event organisers, said: "We are reaching out to you, as every year we hold our annual Christmas late night festival.

"Every year we provide free rides, a free Father Christmas, music, street entertainers and much more at a cost to a few local businesses and Frinton and Walton Town council.

"Each year we struggle to raise enough funds to put on an event. So this year we are asking our community to help us make it a spectacular festival.

"We have never asked our community for donations before as we have always wanted to provide and give back to our wonderful community and customers that support us throughout the year.

"However, with the rising costs of everything, we are struggling to put on an event this year.

"We are asking for any donations, however big or small, what ever you can give to help us reach our target."

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a target of £3,000 to help fund the festivities.

This year the Frinton team has joined forces with organisers in Walton.

Laura said: "We usually have a small group of six to eight people that organise the whole event. This year we’ve joined forces with Walton to share our resources of stall-holders and a wealth of knowledge between the two towns.

"We’ve had some new members that have been really helpful with this year's event.

"We have a truly lovely and passionate group of people this year to hopefully make it the best Christmas festival we have ever put on.

"Our whole community benefits from this event and families that are struggling have a great time out with little to no cost."

If the goal is not met, the event will still go ahead but may have "slightly less going on".

The festival will be held on 7 December, from 4-8pm, in Connaught Avenue.

For more information and to donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/frinton-christmas-festival?qid=8920a4ea6b98243c8e4fa24f935ce17d.