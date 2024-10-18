Simona Matukytnaite, 24, died at the scene of a crash when the car she was a passenger in collided with a digger in Boreham on July 31, 2021.

Her family said their lives had been "broken into a thousand pieces" that night.

Driver David Taiwo, 26, was driving at speeds of between 79mph and 93mph through roadworks on the A138, which had a temporary speed limit of 40mph and 30mph in some places.

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, told the court that Taiwo said “I love to drive fast” and that he did it all the time.

The vehicle collided with an unattended digger left by the roadworks, flipping multiple times.

The crash was fatal to Simona, and it left the other passenger in the back seat with life-changing injuries.

Taiwo admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and possessing a controlled class A drug.

He was sentenced on Thursday at Chelmsford Crown Court to a total of ten years and six months in prison, and he was also disqualified from driving for 11 years and three months.

Simona’s mother paid tribute to her daughter, saying: “This tragic loss has been made considerably more painful due to the driver not admitting liability nor showing any remorse to the loss of our daughter.

“Simona was a happy, outgoing and kind person.

“She would enter a room and light it up with her smile and voice.

“She was my daughter and best friend.”

She continued: “The actions of the driver have abruptly ended my beautiful girl’s life and ended the dreams of her having a family and destroyed my future memories with her.

“She was to me and her father an only child, and to her grandma an only grandchild.

“In one night, our lives were broken in thousand pieces.

“Close friends and family have been trying to direct us to find purpose for life again, as losing child is an immeasurable loss.

“She will always be loved and remembered by family.”

The other victim, Elize Soper, who was in the back seat of the car, suffered serious injuries as well as the "trauma" of losing her best friend.

In her victim impact statement, Elize wrote: “I don’t even know where to start trying to explain how much of an impact this has had on my life.

“We were inseparable- she was my other pea in the pod.”

“I can’t explain how much I miss her.

“I received significant injuries, and I am still recovering.

“My back is still in agony, and I have carers daily.”

Elize is still receiving treatment for her arm and back three years later.

“I have no choice but to live with this for the rest of my life,” she added.