Kerry will return to intimate venues next autumn with her Queen of the West End tour coming to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Dates and ticket prices were today (Friday, October 18) at 10am.

The first leg of the tour, which kicked off in September and runs until November, is already attracting rave reviews with its combination of music and chat.

Once again Kerry will visit intimate theatres across England and Wales sharing stories from her illustrious 20-year stage and recording career, coinciding with the release of her memoirs of the same name.

She says: “I am loving being on this tour, we are having so much fun, and I feel very fortunate to be able to add more dates and more venues next autumn.

"I cannot wait to hit the road again, and meet more of my lovely fans!”

Kerry has starred in musical theatre’s biggest roles, from My Fair Lady to We Will Rock You, and from Les Misérables to Wicked, in both the West End and on Broadway.

Her list of credits also include Oliver!, Cats, Miss Saigon, Chess, The War Of The Worlds, and Anything Goes, among many others.

She has recorded four studio albums and toured the world both as both a solo artist and with her good friend Sir Brian May.

A spokesman said: "In Kerry Ellis: Queen of the West End, the girl who grew up admiring musical theatre icons Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand looks back on her illustrious career.

"Singing songs from the biggest musicals and telling stories about how she came to play roles, this is a unique opportunity to see and hear the West End’s biggest hits in very intimate settings."

Tickets will go on sale at westcliffclacton.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01255 433344.