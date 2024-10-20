The Sunspot development has been shortlisted in the prestigious Institute of Economic Development annual awards 2024.

The Sunspot has been recognised in the Social Value Champion of the Year category, highlighting its significant contribution to the community.

Run by Tendring Council, Sunspot is a £5.3million workspace development, featuring 24 commercial units, a covered market, event space, café, and other facilities.

Council deputy leader Ivan Henderson said: "The Sunspot project was designed to be a gateway to Jaywick Sands, and being shortlisted for this award confirms that we have achieved our goal.

"The development is thriving, attracting businesses and visitors alike. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone involved."

The complex has now been open for a year and has seen thousands of customers, dozens of businesses and is a hub for the community.

The project received substantial funding from various sources, including £2.39million from the Government, £2.04million from Essex County Council and £816,000 from Tendring.

Lee Scott, County Hall cabinet member for regeneration, said: "It is fantastic to see the Sunspot recognised on a national level.

"This space is not only a hub for businesses but also a valued destination for residents and visitors. I extend my gratitude to all who contributed to making this development a reality."

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 6.