Nik Kershaw will hit the road next autumn for an intimate tour which will bring him to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Dates and ticket prices will be released tomorrow (Friday, October 18) when tickets go on sale at 10am.

The singer behind global hits such as I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Wouldn't It Be Good and The Riddle will share his “songs, stories and silliness” on the 39-date tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

Kershaw said: “This will be a lovely opportunity to share some of my funniest, most personal memories of 40 years in the music business.

"I look forward to sharing songs, stories and silliness with everyone and having some laughs!”

Kershaw exploded on to the UK pop scene in 1984 with a string of hit singles which saw him remain in the UK charts for 62 weeks, making him the UK's biggest selling solo artist that year.

He was even signed up to perform at Live Aid alongside music legends Queen, David Bowie, Madonna, U2, Spandau Ballet, and Phil Collins.

Once the whirlwind came to an end he stepped out of the limelight and focused on writing and producing music instead.

He still achieved major success, collaborating with artists like Elton John, Lulu, Jason Donovan, Ronan Keating, Bonnie Tyler and Gary Barlow.

In 1998, Nik returned to performing and has been crafting critically acclaimed albums ever since.

Now he’s ready to look back during an intimate evening to coincide with the release of his new book.

Tickets will go on sale at https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/ or you can ring the box office on 01255 43 33 44.