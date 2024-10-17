Former One Direction member and solo artist Liam Payne, 31, of Wolverhampton, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday evening, October 16.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital.

Mr Crescenti declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Liam had jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Sad - Liam Payne in London in 2021 (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire) Argentinian media reported that Liam was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan.

Now, Essex stars like Olly Murs have paid tribute to Liam on Instagram.

The singer from Witham, who performed in Colchester only last year, knew Liam through the television show, The X Factor.

Olly said: “This news is devastating; I am lost for words.

“We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked or our love for Becks, the old X Factor days, and tour we shared together.

Paying tribute - Olly Murs (Image: Steve Brading)“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams.

“So to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family, and of course his son, Bear, losing a dad. RIP Liam.”

One Direction was first founded when Liam appeared on The X Factor in 2010.

The band was comprised of Liam, and fellow X Factor singers, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Boyband - (left to right) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction in 2015 (Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire) One Direction went onto become a global phenomenon, releasing numerous studio albums and headline shows across the world.

The boyband went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and over the last few years, each member has launched successful solo careers.

Radio presenter and TV presenter, Dermot O’Leary, who was born in Colchester, has paid tribute as well.

He said on Instagram: “The worst news.

"I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.

“Sending love and prayed to his family.”

Liam released his debut single, Strip That Down in 2017 which reached the number three spot on the UK singles chart and number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His debut solo record, LP1, released in December 2019.

Last year, Liam revealed he was working on a second studio album.