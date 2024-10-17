Officers have been carrying out multiple enquiries following the death of a man in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The man in his 30s was found injured before he later died at the scene.

Three suspects, all men wearing balaclavas, were seen leaving the area shortly after the assault.

Now, a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our investigations are ongoing and since the incident officers have built a timeline of events, reviewed hours of CCTV, conducted house-to-house enquiries, and carried out phone and vehicle checks to establish the clearest possible picture of what happened.

“We are continuing to urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us.”

Essex Police’s Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) for this investigation is open for the public to share information which is available at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R23-PO2

If calling 101, please quote incident 469 of Tuesday, October 15, with any information.