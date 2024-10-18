Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, October 18

A12

On the A12 southbound there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 for reconstruction works from 9pm until 6am.

Additionally, on the A12 northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

M25 clockwise Junction 29 exit and entry slip road closures - 11pm to 5am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise Junction 27 to M11 southbound Junction 6 link road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, October 19

A12

On the A12 northbound there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25 from 9pm until 6am.

Alongside that, the A12 southbound Junction 25 exit slip road will be shut during the same time period.

Finally, on the A12 northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the A282 QEII bridge on the southbound way will have a carriageway closure between 10pm and 5am for maintenance works.

M25

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 10pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 10pm to 6am

M25 clockwise Junction 28 roundabout western quadrant carriageway closure - 10pm to 5.30am

M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise Junction 28 exit and entry slip road closure - 10pm to 5.30am

M25 Clockwise Junction 31 entry slip road closure - 10pm to 5am

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, October 20

A12

On the A12 southbound there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25 from 9pm until 6am.

Elsewhere, in the northbound direction, there will be a carriageway closure from Old London Road to Marks Tey between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, on the A12 northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 10.30pm to 5.30am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 10.30pm to 5.30am

M25 clockwise Junction 28 roundabout western quadrant carriageway closure - 10pm to 5.30am

M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise Junction 28 exit and entry slip road closure - 10pm to 5.30am

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.