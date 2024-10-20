The displays take place on different days, meaning the possibility of catching at least two different shows.

November 1

Witham

The Witham Fireworks Display takes place at Witham Rugby Club on Friday November 1.

The display will involve double former British firework champions Illusion Fireworks.

There will be catering stalls, a bar, a bonfire and plenty of family friendly entertainment.

Gates for this one open at 5.30pm, with tickets costing £5 per adult, £2 per child and under three's go free.

November 2

Elmstead Market

Elmstead's Big Bang Fireworks Festival takes place at Elmstead Cricket Club on November 2.

With live music, food, a bar, a glow stall and sparklers the family event will be a great option for the celebrations.

Tickets for this one are £8 for adults and £5 for children, with under three's entering for free.

Doors open at 5pm.

Langham

The Langham Fireworks 2024 take place at Langham Community Field on November 2.

In addition to the fireworks, the event will have fairground rides, stalls, games, live music, a bar and food trucks.

Tickets for this display are £6.50 per adult and £3.50 per child between 4 and 15.

Doors open at 5.30pm.

Maldon

The Maldon Annual Firework Display takes place at Promenade Park on November 2.

Award winning display team Star Fireworks presents the Maldon Annual Firework Display.

Food will also be available along with mulled wine to keep visitors warm as they watch the display.

Doors open at 5.30pm for this one and tickets cost £9 per adult, £7 per child and a family ticket can be purchased for £25.

November 5

Nayland

The Nayland Bonfire and Fireworks takes place at Nayland Village Hall on November 5.

Guests can enjoy locally sourced hot dogs, fish and chips, ice cream, soft drinks, hot chocolate, beer and mulled wine.

The gates open at 6.15pm for this one, with tickets costing £6 per adult and £2 per child.

Clacton

The Clacton Pier Free Fireworks Display 2024 takes place on November 5.

They will put on two displays - the low noise one which starts at 5.30pm and the extravaganza at 8pm.

Castle Park

The Colchester Castle Park Firework Display 2024 will take place on November 5.

This will be the 53rd King Coel's Kittens display to date.

Entertainment will be provided by Michael J Fitch and there will be food and drink available throughout.

Doors open at 5.30pm for this one, with tickets costing £13 per adult, with prices varying for children.

For more information on all of these firework displays, visit https://tinyurl.com/Fireworks-Displays