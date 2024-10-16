Adama Suktuna-Waggeh carried out a campaign of stalking and harassment against a woman in the Chelmsford area.

The 28-year-old's victim was forced to change her behaviour, according to Essex Police, and take steps to protect herself after he continued to follow and approach her.

The victim repeatedly made it clear she had no desire to speak to him but Suktuna-Waggeh continued his approach.

Between November 2022 and September 2023, the stalking persisted, until the victim reported the behaviour to the authorities.

She reported that she would see Suktuna-Waggeh, a complete stranger to her, on a regular basis, on one occasion even three to four times in a single week.

The defendant, of Georges Road, London, would frequently wait for her on her train to work, either sitting close to her or otherwise ensuring she could see him, on the first occasion making sexually suggestive gestures towards her.

He would also follow her home from the station as she returned from working night shifts.

One day, when she stopped to challenge him, he told his victim he had been “watching and noticing her”, before directing sexualised comments towards her.

Frequently, he asked for sex and her phone number, despite her asking him to stop.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “The stalking has caused me to be worried all the time as I must always be on high alert. I had to be constantly checking that this man is not following me and stalking me.

“I was constantly having to check over my shoulder and make sure that he wasn’t following me to my workplace.

“Every time I got on the train, I would be anxious and worried he would be there waiting for me.

“It got to the point that before he was arrested, I was staying late at work or going late into work just to avoid him on the train.”

Suktuna-Waggeh denied stalking involving serious alarm and distress and assault by beating until the first day of his scheduled trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in September, where he pleaded guilty.

On Monday, October 7 he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and received a five-year restraining order with strict conditions, prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Temporary Detective Inspector Victoria March said:



“Suktuna-Waggeh is a committed offender who dedicated himself to following and approaching this victim over a sustained period of time, ignoring her objections at every turn.

“The victim had to change her work schedules and the times she used public transport to avoid him, but he continued to find and follow her whenever he could.

“On one occasion he followed her into a dark underground car park, only leaving when she pointed out there was a CCTV camera nearby.

“Stalking is a frightening offence and it can happen to anyone.

“But to see this type of long-term, fixated attention directed towards a stranger is rare and was a particularly worrying element of this case.

“Right from the early stages of this investigation, we knew we had to protect the victim and ensure Suktuna-Waggeh was arrested, charged and convicted for this behaviour.”