Data from the ONS shows only 31 per cent of private rental properties in Tendring were rated C or above in the year to March – below the English average of 44 per cent.

All properties in Britain receive an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, from A down to E, which judges how well they preserve energy.

The average rating of all private rental properties in the area was 64, lower than the East of England average at 69, and the national average was 68 (60 to 69 inclusive is equivalent to a D grade).

The latest data on EPC ratings follows the government's decision to cut pensioners' Winter Fuel Allowance which charity Age UK say will have affect 82 per cent of pensioners below the poverty line.

Environmental organisation Friends of the Earth called for more financial support for those who can't afford to upgrade their homes.

Mike Childs, head of policy at the environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, said: "Cold homes cost the UK tens of billions of pounds each year in NHS costs and reduced productivity due to ill health – clearly they’re a huge own goal for public health, the economy and our climate."

Mr Childs said the Government should also invest £6 billion per year for the next decade to "end the scourge of cold homes once and for all".

While Peter Smith, director of policy at fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, said that renters have endured the worst energy efficiency conditions for many years.

Ed Miliband, The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, announced in September that the government will have a consultation before the end of the year on a new minimum efficiency standard for the private and social rented sectors.

This consultation will be part of a proposal to uplift the minimum energy efficiency standards of all rented homes to EPC rating C by 2030.

A government spokesman said that "over 1 million households” are set to be lifted out of fuel poverty in the “biggest potential boost” in history after years of energy shocks, adding: "Low-income homeowners and private tenants are also being supported to make energy performance and clean heating upgrades."