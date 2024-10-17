Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Peppe

Peppe (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Bichon Frise

Colour - White

Peppe is described as a "lovely older gent" who has had a bit of a rough life, so is looking to find a patient home to join.

He will take a little while to trust new people but he will show affectionate he is in time.

Whilst he will not need loads of exercise, Peppe still likes to explore the outdoors quite a bit.

He enjoys the company of other dogs, so he could share a home with an older or calm one.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Peppe is hoping for a nice quiet, adult-only home where he can enjoy his golden years in peace and be loved and treasured like every dog deserves."

Benjamin

Benjamin (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - Dogue de Bordeaux

Colour - Chestnut

Benjamin came into the care of the RSPCA as a stray and was severely underweight.

The centre adds: "Having a good appetite and a positive mindset has helped put Benjamin on the right path and he is now ready to find his perfect home."

He has some emotional scars which means he can be overwhelmed in certain situations.

However, if he is guided calmly and positively he quickly overcomes his anxiety.

Benjamin needs slow introductions to new people, as he can be a bit hesitant at first meetings.

He would do best in a home with no other pets and children over the age of 15.

Whiskey

Whiskey (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black and White

Whiskey is described as a "sensitive soul" who needs a little encouragement to really come out of his shell and shine.

He would benefit from quieter surroundings and a calm approach with new owners.

Whiskey could live with children around the age of nine or over but would be best suited not sharing with another pet.

Snuggles and Cuddles

Snuggles and Cuddles (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Not stated on the profile

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Snuggles and Cuddles came into the RSPCA centre after their owner needed to go into a care home.

They are described as "the sweetest pair" who love to curl up next to a warm body and snooze the afternoons away.

Snuggles and Cuddles are "playful and affectionate" once they have time to come out of their shells and will make the "perfect companions".

They could live with children of secondary school age but would not want to share the home with any other pets.