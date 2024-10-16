Essex Police officers, including firearms officers, were called to the scene of the assault in Meadgate Avenue at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries and sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Three suspects, all men wearing balaclavas, were seen leaving the area shortly after the assault.

Det Insp Lydia George, senior investigating officer, said: “This is a terrible incident, and my first thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“I have a team of officers working around the clock to identify and arrest these suspects, and I need the public’s help to do so.

Cordoned - Meadgate Avenue was cordoned off due to the assault yesterday (Image: Essex Police)

Det Insp Lydia George added: “I am sure this is a distressing time for those in the area, so I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can and that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public

“This happened in a residential area of Chelmsford, next to busy roads. Members of the public may have vital CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this incident.

“If you saw these men around the time of the incident in the area surrounding Meadgate Avenue on Tuesday, please contact us.

“We will be visible on the streets in this area for the coming days, so please speak to officers if you have any information that will assist us.”

Essex Police have also launched a Major Incident Police Portal for this investigation, and are asking members of the public to share what they know with them on this link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R23-PO2

If calling 101, please quote incident 469 of Tuesday 15 October with any information.