Church Lane, Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Lexden Road for approximately 325m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 28 for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

East Lane in Dedham will be closing for two days from a point approximately 310m east of its junction with Castle Hill for approximately 60m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 11 while new service works are undertaken by Cadent.

Station Road in Wakes Colne is shutting for eight days also on November 11.

It will be closed from its junction with Colchester Road for approximately 270m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while remedial works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

St Osyth Road in Alresford will be closed from its junction with Wivenhoe Road for approximately 370m in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 16 for two days then again on November 23 for two days.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while trial hole works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Road in Walton will be shutting for nine days on November 11.

It will be closed from its junction with High Street to its junction with The Parade while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

St Christophers Way in Jaywick will be closed from its junction with Meadow Way to its junction with Willow Way approximately 200m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 14 for five days.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching and kerbing works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Maldon Road in Witham will shut from its junction with Station Road to its junction with Blue Mills Hill approximately 1525m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 28 for just three days and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while gully cover and frame replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Shalford Road in Rayne will be closed from its junction with Capel Road for approximately 1410m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 30 also for three days.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while signing and lining works are undertaken by Essex County Council.