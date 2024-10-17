The event sees people run or walk 5km along the seafront.

Some of those taking part on Saturday had suffered the heart-breaking loss of a baby.

Organiser Maria Gormley, of the Sands baby bereavement charity, said about 70 people joined the event, which was also attended by Clacton MP Nigel Farage.

Maria said: "We started the ribbon walk at the Baby Loss Awareness remembrance ribbon display at the War Memorial Garden, on Clacton seafront.

"It helps people to understand the scale and impact of baby loss so that no one feels alone.

"We all come together in the local community to remember all babies who died too soon.

"It is a very special and poignant walk which has become an annual event.

"I lost my daughter Laura 36 years ago to stillbirth. She was an unexplained stillbirth, and she was absolutely perfect in every way.

"I am very passionate about raising awareness of baby loss and getting people talking about baby loss.

"It is very important and our ribbon display and our ribbon walk bring the baby loss community together.

"It's a very special way for so many bereaved families to remember their precious little ones, it give them a sense of closeness to their baby adding a ribbon to the display or walking in their memory and I know that it means so much to our local community."

See more work from the photographer here - https://tinyurl.com/Moo-Moos-photography

To donate further to the Ribbon Walk, visit https://tinyurl.com/Ribbon-Walk-2024