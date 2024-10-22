Nigel Farage visited his constituency over the weekend and attended two events, which raised thousands of pounds for cancer research and bereavement support in the community.

He said: "For a community to operate effectively, it needs great volunteers. Last Saturday I saw that writ large, firstly on my visit to Frinton Golf Club with Robert Long, who organised a charity day for Cancer Research and raised many thousands of pounds."

Golf - Mr Farage attended a golf charity event for Cancer Research (Image: Nigel Farage)

Mr Farage also went to Clacton Pier, where he met Maria Gromley, the branch manager of the Sands baby bereavement charity.

Mr Farage said: "She had organised the 5k Ribbon Run to raise money and awareness for those who have suffered the deep unhappiness of baby loss.

Event - The 5k Ribbon Run at Clacton Pier (Image: Nigel Farage)

"This is a subject I recently made a speech on in a Westminster Hall debate and something that I have been through in my own family."

He added: "It’s people like Robert and Maria that make a society work. They make our local area great, do so without being paid and we should all be very grateful to them."