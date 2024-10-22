Clacton's MP visited two charity events supporting different causes, calling upon residents to volunteer for good causes.

Nigel Farage visited his constituency over the weekend and attended two events, which raised thousands of pounds for cancer research and bereavement support in the community.

He said: "For a community to operate effectively, it needs great volunteers. Last Saturday I saw that writ large, firstly on my visit to Frinton Golf Club with Robert Long, who organised a charity day for Cancer Research and raised many thousands of pounds."

Golf - Mr Farage attended a golf charity event for Cancer ResearchGolf - Mr Farage attended a golf charity event for Cancer Research (Image: Nigel Farage)

Mr Farage also went to Clacton Pier, where he met Maria Gromley, the branch manager of the Sands baby bereavement charity.

Mr Farage said: "She had organised the 5k Ribbon Run to raise money and awareness for those who have suffered the deep unhappiness of baby loss.

Event - The 5k Ribbon Run at Clacton PierEvent - The 5k Ribbon Run at Clacton Pier (Image: Nigel Farage)

"This is a subject I recently made a speech on in a Westminster Hall debate and something that I have been through in my own family."

He added: "It’s people like Robert and Maria that make a society work. They make our local area great, do so without being paid and we should all be very grateful to them."

 