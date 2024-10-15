The cost-of-living crisis is all too real for many local residents. For anybody who is also living in the rental sector, life has become tough, and in some cases impossible.

Dexters, one of the largest letting agents in the country has recently released some astonishing figures. In Clacton, since August 2023 the cost of rent is up by seven per cent, which of course is significantly above the rate of inflation.

But hold on to your hats, because the next statistic is truly shocking. Short-term lets in the Clacton area since February 2019 are up by a staggering 112 per cent.

It is, of course, no wonder that people are struggling so badly.

The reason behind all of this is the explosion of our population. Another increase of 1,000,000 people just last year.

Even if the Government were to meet its target of building 300,000 homes every single year, I cannot see the rental market becoming any cheaper.

This is a massive problem for people in an area like Clacton where there are simply not enough well-paid jobs.

National politics has a huge impact on local politics and our lives. The population explosion may be good for big companies wanting to employ cheap labour.

But for ordinary folk trying to live their own lives, who don’t have the money to buy their own house, the situation has become something of a nightmare.

If you are struggling or know someone who is, you can contact Citizens Advice Tendring on 01255 377080 for help and advice.